AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – An Avondale dad is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk with his toddler son in the back seat. Police say Joshua Mykel Edwards had about 24 open containers of alcohol in his vehicle.
Police arrested Edwards Monday night in the area of McDowell Road and 107th Avenue. According to court documents, he was driving about 81 mph; the posted speed limit is 55 mph. The arresting officer said they saw Edwards’ Jeep Wrangler “follow a semitruck too closely and make rapid lane changes ….”
The arresting officer said Edwards, 31, admitted to “drinking a beer earlier that day” and agreed to take a field sobriety test. According to the probable cause for arrest statement, the officer described Edwards’ performance as “poor.” The officer also noted several other signs of intoxication and possible impairment. In addition, he blew a 0.159 and a 0.153 on a preliminary breath test, police said. The legal definition of impaired in Arizona is 0.08. The bottom threshold for a charge of extreme DUI is 0.15.
That’s not the only evidence against Edwards, according to the probable cause for arrest statement. The officer who stopped him said he found “approximately two dozen open containers of beer and mini liquor bottles on the passenger seat and floor board.”
Edwards’ 20-month-old son was in the backseat of the Wrangler, police say. The toddler’s mother picked him up. Police also contacted the Department of Child Safety.
Edwards is facing charges of extreme aggravated DUI and endangerment. His court documents did not list any previous arrests or convictions. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court for a status conference on Nov. 19 and a preliminary hearing on Nov. 25.