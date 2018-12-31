PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The absolute best way to start 2019 is to make sure everybody gets home safe and sound, and in the age of ride sharing that is easier than ever to accomplish with minimal effort.
“Drunk driving remains the leading killer on U.S. roads, and holidays can be especially deadly,” according to Mothers Against Drunk Driving. “On days between Christmas and New Year’s, up to 40 percent of traffic fatalities are caused by drunk driving.”
Both of the big ride-share players – Uber and Lyft – have promos to help you save money.
If you’re already a Lyft user you can use the code JOY18 to get 20 percent of two rides. New users can use JOY to get $5 off their first four rides. Click here for additional coupon codes for new Lyft riders.
If Uber is your preferred ride share, use CLHOLIDAY18 to get $5 of two rides to or from Light Rain stations.
Speaking of Light Rail, Coors Light is helping you #celebratesafe with its Freeze the Keys campaign. Translation: You get free rides on the bus, Light Rail and ADA Dial-a-Ride starting at 7 p.m. The Light Rail will run until 2 a.m., while the bus routes will run on their regular schedules.
If you drove to a party and do not want to leave your vehicle there overnight, AAA has you covered with its Tipsy Tow service. They will tow your car up to 10 miles for free, making sure both you and your vehicle get home (or to your hotel) safe. You do not even have to be a AAA member.
"AAA wants motorists to send off 2018 on a high note by ringing in the New Year safely," said AAA Arizona spokesperson Michelle Donati. "We urge New Year’s Eve revelers to have a sober ride home lined up before the ball drops. If those plans fall through, AAA’s Tipsy Tow will not only provide a safe ride home for you and a passenger, but we’ll get your vehicle home safely, too."
Tipsy Tow is available starting at 6 p.m. and runs through 6 a.m. There is a limit of two people. Anything over 10 miles is subject to standard tow rates.
To use the service, call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) and ask for a Tipsy Tow. (Click the phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
