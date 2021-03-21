FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona's Family has learned that the wife of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio has died after a two year battle with cancer.

The former sheriff confirmed to Arizona's Family that Ava Arpaio passed away Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., surrounded by family and loved ones.

Arpaio tells us that Ava died at the hospital, and had been hospitalized for several weeks. She had been suffering from cancer for two years.

Former President Donald Trump called the former Maricopa County sheriff Sunday to offer his condolences, Arpaio told Arizona's Family.

Ava is survived by her husband, their two children and several grandchildren. Arpaio and Ava had been married for more than 63 years. They were married in Chicago in December 1957. They shared a home in Fountain Hills.

It was two years ago tomorrow that Ava was bitten by a rattlesnake at their Fountain Hills home. The incident sent her to the ICU at a local hospital for several days.

Ava was known for her constant support of her husband's political career.

Joe Arpaio was first elected sheriff in 1992 and held that post until he was defeated in 2016. The former sheriff then failed to win the Republican nomination for Senate in 2018, finishing last behind Kelli Ward and Martha McSally.

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio announces run for 2020 re-election Former Maricopa County Sheriff, Joe Arpaio, has announced his run for the county sheriff seat in 2020.

Joe Arpaio ran again for Sheriff in 2020, but was not re-elected.

On August 25, 2019, he announced his intention to run again. In a tweet he said:

Thousands want me to run for Sheriff. Today Aug 25 announcing run for Sheriff Important day for me. Wife's Birthday & Pres Trump Pardoned me. Ready for bruising, bitter campaign. Never back down.

Arpaio decided to get into the race because he said voters contacted him and urged him to do so. In fact, billboards popped up around town that said: Sheriff Joe One More Time. Arpaio based much of his campaign around his support for then-President Trump.

During his 24 years as the County’s top lawman and self-proclaimed "America's Toughest Sheriff," Arpaio gained notoriety with his controversial policies like pink underwear for jail inmates, chain gangs and Tent City.

In his more than five decades in law enforcement, Arpaio served with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), including as the head of the DEA in Turkey, Mexico City and Latin America. He was also a DEA head in several locations in the U.S., including Arizona and Texas.