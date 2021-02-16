PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A just-released autopsy report shows a Phoenix woman died of severe dehydration and malnutrition in July of 2018. The report says Vanessa Comer, 21, weighed just 36 pounds at the time of her death.

Vanessa's father, Richard Comer, was her sole caretaker. After Vanessa's death was ruled a homicide, Richard was arrested on charges of second degree murder and vulnerable adult abuse.

Police say Vanessa had a congenital condition that left her unable to speak or feed herself, and that she was completely dependent on her father for total care, nutrition and transportation to the doctor. But police say Richard had failed to provide any such care in the months before his daughter's death.

On July 7, 2018, police say Richard found his daughter unresponsive at their home near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. He brought Vanessa to the hospital. Police say that she was in a "severe state of malnutrition and dehydration." She reportedly had a "faint pulse" when she was brought to the hospital, but died a short time later.

In Vanessa's autopsy report, which was just released Tuesday, the Medical Examiner painted a disturbing picture of her condition at the time of her death, stating that "her scalp hair was matted in places, her diaper was soiled" and that "her fingernails were long and broken." The report also says she had suffered "superficial blunt force injuries."

The report officially ruled that her cause of death was complications of severe dehydration and marasmus (malnutrition). The report also says her condition was caused by "caregiver neglect."

The Medical Examiner says Vanessa reportedly hadn't seen a doctor for 9 months. In the ME report, witnesses said that her father would "frequently leave the residence for days at a time, and that he was the only adult seen coming of going from the residence."

Police say Comer showed "extreme indifference to the care of his 21-year-old daughter." The police report also says Comer engaged in suspected drug use, leaving his daughter alone for long periods of time, and isolating her from her biological mother and other family members.

Comer pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in November 2020. In December of 2020, he was sentenced to 9 years in prison, according to the DOC website.

Comer also faced additional charges of animal abuse after police found two malnourished and dehydrated dogs inside his home.