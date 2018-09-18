Authorities unsure what led ATV to go off Arizona cliff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in northern Arizona are trying to figure out how an ATV went off a cliff, killing all four men riding in it.
Coconino County Sheriff’s officials recovered the bodies Monday of the victims of a weekend crash near Blue Ridge.
Sheriff’s spokesman Jon Paxton says investigators are continuing to look into how the all-terrain vehicle veered off a forest road and plunged 400 feet (122 meters).
Paxton says the four men were from metro Phoenix area and had been on a camping trip in the Payson area.
He says the county medical examiner had not yet made positive identifications.
The Saturday crash also sparked a 10-acre fire, which made it difficult for rescuers to get to the victims.
The road has since reopened.
