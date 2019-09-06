PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's been nearly 17 years since a woman was found dead off a Prescott Road and authorities are still searching for her killer.
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says 60-year-old Arleen Cilione disappeared on her birthday on Sept. 19, 2002.
She had stopped at Donna's Hut bar, went to the American Legion in Prescott and then returned to Donna's Hut.
YCSO says Cilione was in the company of two men in the front parking lot of Donna's Hut bar and a possible van was also in the parking lot, which may have been involved in her disappearance.
Cilione's body was found four months later off White Spar Road south of Prescott.
YCSO says evidence showed she had been murdered.
Witnesses recall seeing two taxi cabs parked in the Park Plaza parking lot right around 9 p.m. Detectives were able to identify both cab drivers, thanks to the public's help.
YCSO is asking for the public's help in Cilione's cold case.
Anyone with information on the names of the men Cilione was speaking with in the parking lot, or on the van and its occupants, is asked to contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. You can also submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.
All tips are anonymous and any information that leads to an arrest could earn a cash reward.