YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities are searching for two men who went missing in Yavapai County last week.
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said Adam Predin, 44, was reported missing on Sept. 13 and Dustin Michael Morris, 38, was reported missing on Sept. 15.
Predin went for a hike in the Childs/Beasley Flat area when he got lost. YCSO said his cell phone is powered off.
He was last seen wearing gray pants and carrying a backpack and shovel.
He is described as 6-foot-3-inches tall and 190 pounds. He has short black and gray hair and hazel eyes.
YCSO said he has mental health issues and asthma, and may also go by the name Tom Stevens.
Predin's white Ford Expedition was located with no trace of him.
YCSO said Predin was last seen on Dugas Road, according to a witness report.
Morris has been missing since Sept. 9 but wasn't reported missing until Sept. 15.
YCSO said he was last seen in Tempe and may be in the area of Interstate 17 and Dugas.
However, they said there have been no physical sightings of Morris and his cell phone is powered off.
He is possibly wearing a white t-shirt and jeans with short hair or a shaved head.
He is described as 5-foot-8-inches tall and 185 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
YCSO's ongoing search effort includes ground crews and aircraft.
They said although the search area overlaps, it is not known if these two men are acquainted.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call YCSO at 928-771-3260. If either man is seen, call 911.