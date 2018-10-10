AVONDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities are searching for a missing 75-year-old man who suffers from Dementia, police said.
On Oct. 9, around 3:50 p.m., police officers took a report about Henry Ramirez who has been missing for approximately two weeks, according to the Avondale Police Department.
Police said Ramirez' vehicle was found in a desert area where he liked to hike at Estrella Parkway and Calistoga Drive in Goodyear.
Police said area hospitals and agencies were contacted, but Ramirez was not found.
Ramirez is Hispanic, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. It was not known what he was last seen wearing.
Anyone with information about Ramirez was asked to call local law enforcement or the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7001.
