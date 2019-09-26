SAFFORD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Graham County are looking for an escaped inmate that walked away from supervised work crew Thursday morning.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Corrections say Carlos Corella-Rivera walked away from a supervised off-site work crew at the Graham County Fairgrounds.

He was last seen by a fairgrounds crew supervisor at approximately 11 a.m., said ADC officials.

Corella-Rivera is a minimum-custody inmate out of Pinal County who was serving a six year sentence at the state prison in Safford.

ADC officials have dispatched chase teams, tracking dog teams and a fugitive apprehension unit to find the fugitive inmate.

Local authorities are also assisting in the search, said ADC officials.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

Safford is northeast of Tucson. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you