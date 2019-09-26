SAFFORD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Graham County are looking for an escaped inmate that walked away from supervised work crew Thursday morning.
Officials with the Arizona Department of Corrections say Carlos Corella-Rivera walked away from a supervised off-site work crew at the Graham County Fairgrounds.
He was last seen by a fairgrounds crew supervisor at approximately 11 a.m., said ADC officials.
Corella-Rivera is a minimum-custody inmate out of Pinal County who was serving a six year sentence at the state prison in Safford.
ADC officials have dispatched chase teams, tracking dog teams and a fugitive apprehension unit to find the fugitive inmate.
Local authorities are also assisting in the search, said ADC officials.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.