CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work detail in Casa Grande Wednesday night.
Joshua Speedling, an inmate at Lewis Prison, was last seen on Wednesday at about 8 p.m. at an off-site work assignment, the Arizona Department of Corrections said.
Speedling was admitted to prison this year for a 5-year sentence after being convicted of forgery, criminal possession of a forgery device and a dangerous drug violation.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.