PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has released the name of the woman stabbed and killed after a car crash on Loop 101 Friday.
She has been identified as Martha Thy of Spring Valley, California.
On Friday, DPS identified the suspect in her killing as 25-year-old Fernando Acosta.
According to the police report, the couple lived together.
Acosta has been booked into the Fourth Avenue jail on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
The deadly incident happened just before 7 a.m. Friday in the middle of rush hour traffic, shutting down northbound Loop 101 near Thunderbird for most of the day.
DPS says a white Lexus careened off the highway, through a dry canal embankment and into a fence.
The man and woman inside the car, now identified as Acosta and Thy, had apparently gotten into an argument, and were seen fighting next to their destroyed vehicle in plain view of passing cars.
During the altercation, Acosta allegedly stabbed Thy multiple times.
“The male got out and immediately started stabbing the female,” said DPS Trooper Kameron Lee.
According to the police report, Acosta started stabbing Thy while she was sitting in the passenger seat, and then continued to stab her once she crawled outside the vehicle.
Thy was transported to Banner Thunderbird Hospital.
According to the police report, Thy sustained more than 20 deep cuts to her face, upper torso and body.
She was treated at the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.
Neighbors describe what they heard.
“It was like bam bam bam bam, and then it stopped. Opened my door walked in the back yard and go 'Did I just hear what I think I heard? And then bam bam bam bam bam,” said neighbor Gretchen Pahia. “I said, ‘OK those are gunshots.’ And ran inside and called 911."
And as for the sound of gunshots, Lee says “We are investigating that we are still trying to figure out if there was a shooting where it came from."
All of this unfolded right behind Pahia's neighborhood.
“Thank goodness that wall's there,” said Pahia, gesturing to the barrier separating the freeway from her neighborhood.
The police report states that Acosta did threaten to stab a witness. But thankfully, no one else was hurt.
“While it is an absolute shame and tragic that we did lose someone here today we [sic] grateful no one else was hurt today no bystanders no innocent victims,” said Lee.
Acosta made his first court appearance on Saturday.
His bond is currently set at $1 million.
Acosta's next court appearance is on Friday, March 29.
We can confirm we are investigating a crash and a homicide on NB L-101 just prior to the Thunderbird off-ramp. The freeway will remain closed for most of the day. We hope to have additional information later this morning. @ArizonaDOT— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) March 22, 2019
CLOSED: L-101 Agua Fria northbound from Peoria to Thunderbird because of police activity. Traffic can reenter at Thunderbird. No estimated time to reopen. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/6yB6fafGlp— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 22, 2019
In some places these pretty people are called 'news readers". That is accurate. That is ALL they do (besides hair, make-uo & quasi-provocative clothing). Reporters report on what they are seeing. I'm not sure who is supposed to turn it into a comprehensive news story.
I understand there are people with out of control tempers. When a person knows that about themselves I can't understand why they would arm themselves with a knife or gun. They know they're capable of killing somebody and spending their life in prison, yet the set the stage for it to happen anyways
That's the problem with these minor league reporters. They quote people, who make uninformed, random statements, and then fail to clarify the actual events. We all know by now, there were no gunshots, and the retarded bam bam bam bam statement, was just the person hearing the car crash...but still...good grief. This is how those moronic conspiracy theories at the WTC got started. Someone on the ground, SWEARS they hear a missle and not a plane..etc etc..in the heat of the moment, when their adrenaline is pumping...yeah ok. Same case here. If you are going to report on people statements, that are contrary to the facts, you might want to make that distinction.
And if their were gunshots, REPORT IT..or don't mention it at all, as it has no bearing on what you DID report.
"...bam bam bam bam bam bam bam bam..." but no accurate illustration of what occurred here. Another stellar job of reporting by Channel 3's ace cub reporter. So unfortunate reporters are hired for their looks and not skill at their job.
I agree 100%. But the DO look good :D
I'm sorry.......what happened? This reporting and written summary makes no sense. So she was stabbed by the passenger......who fired the gun shots? Please please please know the full story before reporting it. I know everyone in this industry wants to break the story but at least be accurate or less vague with the facts only. Then update the story throughout the day as facts become available
There were several gun shots. A customer who was driving southbound witnessed part of it. A bf stabbed the gf like 40 times. Someone driving nb saw what was going on...stopped...and shot the guy several times ending the threat. unfortunately he arrived 5min too late.
I just drove southbound by that and I feel for those northbound people! The should be closing the on ramps northbound all the way up to the incident, I noticed they were all full also.
91st ave on ramp should be closed, passed by there
Just seeing the words , "bam, bam, bam" scares the bejesus out of me. I know now to understand and accept that whatever a citizen states doesn't equate to a discharging firearm.
