COOLIDGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 49-year-old man was arrested Monday after he allegedly robbed a bank in Coolidge.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Roy Rushing, 49, was arrested on Sept. 2.
He was wanted for armed robbery at a bank and deputies received information that he was hiding in the Coolidge area.
PCSO said deputies spotted Rushing leaving a home near Arizona Boulevard and Vah Ki Inn Road with a woman driving a vehicle.
When deputies initiated a traffic stop, the vehicle allegedly failed to yield and a short pursuit occurred. PCSO said it ended when the vehicle crashed and flipped at the corner of Main Street and Pima Avenue.
Rushing was pinned on the passenger side and the woman had to be extricated through the driver side door.
After Rushing was unpinned, they were both taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PCSO said after further investigation, it was learned that the woman was held against her will at knifepoint and ordered to flee from authorities.
"I want to commend my deputies for taking another dangerous criminal off the streets," said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb in a news release. "Despite his reckless behavior, we're thankful that nobody else was seriously injured."
Rushing was booked into an adult detention center and faces several charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault and more.