Authorities looking for teen who went missing in San Tan Valley area

SAN TAN VALLEY (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 14-year-old boy who was last seen in the San Tan Valley area Friday night.
The boy's name is Steven Bisek and his health might be at risk without his medication. He was last seen wearing a red Vans hoodie and jeans.
Those who have any information should call 520-866-5111.
