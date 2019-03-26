TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - As multiple agencies continue the search for a missing southern Arizona woman with Down syndrome, volunteers supporting the effort have established their own command post.
Sara Galloway, 38, went missing Thursday, March 21. She was last seen in the 10600 block of West Massingale Road, which is in the Picture Rocks area.
Cold waters, snacks and several maps surround a donated trailer parked near the intersection of Picture Rocks and Sandario in northwest Pima County.
A sign notifies any law enforcement or volunteers in need of nourishment or shade to stop and recuperate. To the north of the headquarters is the fire department and the sheriff’s department substation is to the south.
Volunteers want to help anyway they can, but coordinate Donnie Wadley said they have to be careful not to interfere with any official searching or investigating.
“We’re a big community,” he said. “We all care. We’re all out here .... we can go as long as we need to.”
Wadley credits the donated supplies to develop what started as a pickup truck and a water cooler this weekend into a command center capable of serving volunteers around-the-clock.
Deputy James Allerton, a spokesman for Pima County Sheriff’s Department, said the community involvement is appreciated.
He emphasized the importance of any potential volunteers being fully prepared for the elements.
”The desert can be unforgiving and the last thing we want is to have another search here because someone was not prepared to come out to this area,” he said.
Wadley said the two busy times for volunteer involvement are in the early morning before it’s too hot, and early in the evening when most folks have finished their work for the day.
A Silver Alert has been issued for Galloway. She is a white female, 4-foot-1 and 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a gray sweater, dark pants and rainbow unicorn shoes.
Sara functions at an 8-year-old level and may be suffering from delusions that she is wanted by the law. She has very little interpersonal skills and may not ask for help if contacted, according to Arizona DPS. She has no access to money, social media or a phone and is not carrying any identification.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the PCSD at 520-351-4900
