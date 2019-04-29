PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office have located a 3-year-old girl and her father after they went missing in the Phoenix area over the weekend.

Authorities say 3-year-old Adelae and her father Brad Grim are safe and OK after they were reported missing Sunday morning by family members.

They were last seen heading to a youth activity in Phoenix on Saturday, which they did not return home from.

Authorities did not have a clothing description for Grim or his daughter.

Grim was described as a white male, 6-foot-3-inches tall, weighing 240 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Adelae was described as a white female, 3-feet tall, weighing 42 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

 

