PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office have located a 3-year-old girl and her father after they went missing in the Phoenix area over the weekend.
Authorities say 3-year-old Adelae and her father Brad Grim are safe and OK after they were reported missing Sunday morning by family members.
They were last seen heading to a youth activity in Phoenix on Saturday, which they did not return home from.
Authorities did not have a clothing description for Grim or his daughter.
Grim was described as a white male, 6-foot-3-inches tall, weighing 240 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Adelae was described as a white female, 3-feet tall, weighing 42 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
@mcsoaz is asking the public's help in locating Brad Grim and his 3yo daughter Adelae. Last seen leaving their residence on 4.27.2019 going to an event in PHX and never return home. If seen or know their whereabouts please call @mcsoaz at 602 876 8477/602 876 1011. pic.twitter.com/yPSiwxHqSY— Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) April 29, 2019
