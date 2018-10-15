HEBER (3TV/CBS 5 News) Authorities are investigating the deaths of two wild horses in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in northern Arizona.

The Heber Wild Horse group says two stallions were found dead Saturday along Forest Service Road 50 and had gunshot wounds.

