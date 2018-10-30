TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Authorities in Tucson are investigating a string of suspected arson attempts at several businesses early Tuesday, Oct. 30.
The Tucson Police Department confirmed the suspect or suspects attempted to hit four locations on or near Speedway Boulevard around 1 a.m.
Sgt. Pete Dugan, a TPD spokesman, said investigators believe the four businesses were targeted.
The four locations are:
- A Marine recruiting station at 2302 E. Speedway
- A construction site for a new Starbucks at 203 E. Speedway
- A Chase bank at 4711 E. Speedway
- A Wells Fargo bank at 555 N. Wilmot
Dugan said the suspect(s) threw incendiary devices at the business in an attempt to start a fire. He said the devices are not bombs, but more like a Molotov cocktail in that they're meant to start a fire, not explode.
In all four cases, the devices sparked flames but did not spread across the buildings much and nobody was hurt.
Arson investigators from TPD and Tucson Fire Department are at all four scenes and the FBI has been called in to assist.
Anyone with information is asked to 88-CRIME or 1-800-35-ARSON.
Dugan said the International Association of Arson Investigators offers a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and arson conviction.
