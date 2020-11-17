PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A boy who was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle in Phoenix Tuesday night has died.
According to Phoenix police, the 9-year-old Matthew Calles struck on 36th Street just north of Thomas Road around 6 p.m. The vehicle was heading south on 36th Street and hit Calles as he attempted to cross the road. He was not in a crosswalk. Calles was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Two days later, on Thursday, Phoenix police confirmed he died in the hospital.
At the time of the collision the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was talking with investigators. Police do not believe impairment was involved.