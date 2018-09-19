Authorities have now identified all four victims killed in ATV crash this weekend.
They are:
- Reymond V Martinez, 37 years of age from Phoenix, AZ
- Enrique Lopez, 38 years of age from Phoenix, AZ
- Abraham Javier Rodriquez Delgado, 17 years of age from Chandler, AZ
- Manuel Ladislao Bracamonte, 36 years of age from Glendale, AZ
The victims' ATV went over a cliff in northern Arizona over the weekend.
Coconino County Sheriff's officials said a 10-acre fire and rugged terrain made it difficult for rescuers to get to the site of Saturday's crash near Blue Ridge.
Authorities said the men had been on a camping trip in the Payson area.
The U.S. Forest Service reported a fire near a forest road Saturday afternoon shortly after the men were reported missing.
Authorities found ATV tracks near the road. Officials believe the group failed to negotiate a turn for an unknown reason and plunged 400 feet down a cliff.
Photos from the accident scene showed the charred remains of the ATV at the bottom of the cliff.
Officials said the crash likely started the small fire.
Martinez was a father and a huge advocate for ATV and dirt bike racing.
"He was a lot of fun. He was a good man, good family man. Couldn’t ask for a better friend," his friend Wayne Randall said.
A decade ago when off-roading race tracks seemed to be fading away, Randall says Martinez was one of the big promoters who helped keep them around. He got kids interested in motor sports, thereby keeping them off the streets.
"He loved being out in the woods, in the desert, taking his family along," Randall said. “Everybody in the racing industry, we lose a friend and everybody feels it. It’s a small industry and it’s not just a lifestyle, but it’s a brotherhood."
The vehicle crash and deaths are still under investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the Coconino County Public Health Services District Medical Examiner’s Office.
Earlier this week, we spoke to the family of the teenage boy killed in the crash.
The 17-year-old Abraham played football and attended Chandler High School. His family remembers the teen as being fiercely loyal.
“He loved his friends, he loved his family,” said Leslie Rodriguez, Abraham’s sister. “I’m going to miss seeing him every day when I get home from work because he was the first person I saw. The very first person I saw.”
The family says they want guard rails built along the section of Forest Road
