PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities have released the name of the DPS trooper who was involved in a deadly shooting a Valley freeway over the Memorial Day weekend. The incident helped fan the flames of protests against police departments policies in the Valley.

Early May 25 DPS trooper George Cervantes was in the area of the Loop 101 and Tatum Boulevard and saw a car parked in the gore point, partially blocking traffic. Cervantes saw a 28-year-old man, identified as Dion Johnson, sleeping in the vehicle. After some type of "struggle", Cervantes fired his weapon hitting Johnson. He died later at a local hospital.

The investigation into the shooting was conducted by the Phoenix Police Department, while an internal investigation was conducted by AZDPS’ Internal Affairs. Both investigations have now concluded, and the Phoenix Police Department has given their investigation to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO) for review.

Trooper George Cervantes is a 15-year veteran with the DPS and he remains on administrative leave.