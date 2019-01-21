PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Authorities are fighting a wind-driven wildfire that has burned more than 300 acres along State Highway 89A between Prescott and Prescott Valley Monday afternoon.
According to authorities from Central Arizona Fire, their units along with units from the Prescott Fire Dept. are on the scene of a wildfire burning off of Highway 89A near Glassford Hill road between Prescott Valley and Prescott.
There are multiple fire trucks and about 50 fire fighters working on putting out the fire, authorities say.
[SLIDESHOW: Aerials from the area]
The wind-driven fire is burning near AZ 89A. It’s advised to use Highway 69 as an alternate route until the fire is out.
