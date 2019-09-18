LAKE HAVASU, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested after the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said he crashed a boat while under the influence on Lake Havasu Monday night.
Authorities responded to the Lake Havasu crash just after 10 p.m.
A boat with 8 people on board "was traveling southeast on Lake Havasu, approaching Site 5, when it struck a properly marked under water peninsula that protrudes off of the Arizona Shore Line," according to authorities.
Authorities said several people were ejected into the water due to the crash, but all 8 on board were all able to make it to shore.
A man and woman both suffered serious injuries and were transported to a hospital in stable condition.
They said both alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.
The driver, 33-year-old Levi Brown, was arrested for two counts of operating under the influence, reckless operation of a watercraft and seven counts of reckless endangerment.
He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
The crash is still under investigation.