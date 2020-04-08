TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An inmate who escaped from a jail in Tucson on Tuesday afternoon is now back behind bars.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, 29-year-old Jose Fernandez was detained around 8:30 p.m Wednesday near Tucson International Airport.
Deputies said he scaled a block wall and broke through the steel mesh that covered the exercise yard at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. However, he wasn't noticed missing until Wednesday during the morning cell check.
PCSD said Fernandez was "inappropriately" transferred to a lower security area of the facility. However, the staff said he didn't show any behavior that led them to believe he was unsuitable for being in the lower security area. On top of that, investigators said the corrections staff didn't properly oversee the inmates in the recreation yard and didn't accurately do an evening headcount.
"This allowed Mr. Fernandez’ escape to go unnoticed for an unacceptable amount of time," the department said in a press release.
PCSD said Fernandez was a pretrial inmate who was booked on Feb. 24. He faces charges of aggravated assault, auto theft and vandalism. But with the escape, he'll face more criminal counts.