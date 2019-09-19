PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix mom and her boyfriend are facing charges of child abuse after police discovered video clips of them abusing her little boy.
The child was 6 at the time of the alleged abuse, and struggling with reading. Police believe that's what spawned the alleged abuse.
He's 7 now, and in the care of the Department of Child Safety.
His aunt on his father's side, Rachel Glass, said she found out what was happening with her young nephew when she saw the story by Arizona's Family.
"[I] couldn’t believe it, so I called my mom and my brother immediately," Glass said Thursday. "It was just shocking.”
According to Glass, the little boy's mother, 26-year-old Nicole Marker, had been in a long-term relationship with her brother. Deshawn Powell, who now lives in Iowa, is the child's biological father.
"He broke down," Glass said of her brother. "I didn't even want to tell him because I know how he is with his kids."
Glass said she's never met William Johnson, the man accused of abusing her little nephew.
"I can’t say if he was normal," she said. "All I know is what is out. I mean they have proof, footage of you hitting my nephew, treating my nephew like he’s not human."
All Glass wants right now is to hug her nephew.
"I just want to see him and hug him and tell him I love him," she said. "No child deserves to live in any situation like that."
She says her brother is coming to Phoenix this weekend and that there is a custody hearing Monday.
"We are going to try to get custody of the kids that’s the plan," Glass said.
The abuse allegations came to light when the little boy's school noticed a burn on his arm. He said his mom's boyfriend did it. The school called the police.
Investigators got a search warrant for the video recorded by Ring cameras at the couple's Phoenix home.
Police say there are clips that showed Marker and Johnson hitting the boy.
While Marker was released on her own recognizance, a secured appearance bond of $5,000 was set for Johnson.
Neither one is allowed to have contact with the boy while their cases make their way through the court system.