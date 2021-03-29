PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Doug Ducey signed legislation Monday recognizing August 14, National Navajo Code Talkers Day, as an official state holiday.
The day would honor the Code Talkers and their role in World War II, according to a press release from Ducey's office.
“The Navajo Code Talkers are American heroes,” Ducey said. “They assisted on every major operation involving the U.S. Marines in the Pacific theatre, using their native language to come up with an unbreakable code. More than 400 Code Talkers answered the call to serve our nation, and Arizona is grateful for their dedication to protecting our nation. I’m proud to sign legislation that makes National Navajo Code Talkers day an official holiday, and I thank Senator Peshlakai for leading on this initiative.”
If August 14 happens to fall on a day other than Sunday, the holiday would be observed on the Sunday following August 14.
“It’s important that all Arizonans remember the service and bravery of the Navajo Code Talkers,” said Senator Jamescita Peshlakai, who sponsored the legislation. “Their crucial service during WWII will not be forgotten, and we will continue to honor them every August 14th. Thank you to everyone who supported Senate Bill 1802.”
August 14 was selected because Navajo Code Talkers Day was established through a presidential proclamation by President Ronald Reagan on that day in 1982. Arizona passed the legislation first in 2014 and it was signed by Ducey in 2021.