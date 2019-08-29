PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety released audio interviews with the man involved in the crash that killed Salt River Police Officer Clay Townsend in January.
"I know what I did today. ... I cannot imagine what that family's going through."
Audio recordings officer a glimpse into the sad mindset of Jerry Sanstead, the man DPS says hit and killed a police officer.
"I just want to heal," he said on the recordings.
On Jan. 8, Sanstead told police he was headed home from a long day of work as a massage therapist.
"My work is very physical, so I was tired. That's the only thing I felt. I wasn't in any pain."
On the Loop 101 in south Scottsdale, Sanstead told police he was texting his wife when out of nowhere, he was jolted by an intense collision.
"I don't actively text, but when a text comes in, you look down," he said.
In recordings immediately after the crash, Sanstead insisted he had no idea he hit anyone.
"I'm getting tossed around the vehicle, looking around to see if my stuff is broken. something's hurting ... and there's a freaking officer laying there on the ground. ... People were running around trying to help, saying 'Are you OK. Are you OK?'"
Sanstead then told the officer that he usually tried to avoid texting.
"Do you feel that texting and driving are safe?" asks the officer.
"No... I don't," answered Sanstead. "I try to be as safe as possible because I want to make it home at night."
After the crash, Sanstead was booked into jail on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault, and endangerment.
As of August 2019, he has yet to be formally charged by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
