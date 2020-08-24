PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have released audio from interviews conducted on firefighters who responded to the scene of a horrifying triple homicide in January.
Rachel Henry is facing three counts of first degree murder after she admitted to police that she smothered her three young children, Zane, Miraya, and Catalaya.
On January 20, Phoenix firefighters were dispatched to a home near 24th Street and Southern for a call of a drowning with three reported victims. However, that's not what firefighters discovered when they arrived.
"I mean, it came in as a drowning so I’m expecting wet kids. I’ve been on drownings before--are they in a bathtub? We’re going inside, I’m thinking it’s a safer bet than a bucket--and there’s three kids so and they’re laid out, and they’re all dry, they all have clothes on," said firefighter Jason Zipser in a recorded interview with police. "The whole scene was just weird, from the get-go, just strange."
The seven firefighters who were interviewed by detectives described that they arrived on scene expecting to be able to help the three children, but they said it was obvious when they got there that it was far too late.
"It was odd or strange for me that--14 years in--to see a child who had clearly been dead for some time," said another firefighter.
"The whole scene didn’t make sense to me. Those kids being rigor, there had been some time for that to set it. That doesn’t just happen. And the way she [Henry] was acting, it was very strange to me," Zipser said.
Many of the firefighters recall seeing Henry outside of the home speaking with officers, at times crying.
"Her cry was a little different to me because she was crying, but she would stop, she would talk normal, she would cry, and then talk normal," firefighter Mike Lozano said.
Police say the mom of three children found dead in a Phoenix home has admitted to killing them. The Phoenix Police Department tweeted Tuesday morning that she is a 22-year-old woman who recently moved to Arizona from Oklahoma. Police later identified her as Rachel Henry.
"As a mother or a grandmother that lost her 3 kids, they would be crying deep down in their soul, crying hysterically, punching, yelling, crying. There was none of that."
"To be honest it sounded like a fake cry. From what I saw, no tears, just kind of that mumbling cry per-say, kept covering her facing, answering all of the officer’s questions, did not seem that distraught from what I could see," said Brennon Johnsson. "The crews went out to tell her they were all deceased and there didn’t seem like much of a change from when we first got there."
Henry pleaded not guilty to the charges against her. Her next court date is September 10.