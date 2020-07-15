PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is suing the City of Phoenix and Maricopa County after a January traffic stop. Brian Foster, the attorney for Mariah Valenzuela, says his client was brutalized. They are seeking an apology, changes in police department training, and $2 million each from the City and the County for damages.
Body camera footage provided by Foster captures the incident on Jan. 17. Officer Michael McGillis was working DUI patrol when he reported over the radio a driver “was southbound in the northbound No. 1 lane.”
The footage shows McGillis approaching Valenzuela as she’s standing outside her car. He asks if he can see her license and Valenzuela says, “I don’t have it on me.” McGillis asks again for her identification and Valenzuela asks why she’s being pulled over.
“Put your hands behind your back,” McGillis says before he takes Valenzuela to the ground. In the video, Valenzuela is heard begging Officer McGillis to let her get her ID, which she says is in her car. The officer handcuffs her and asks her, “Why don’t you act like a young lady?”
“He went from zero to a hundred miles an hour in terms of his aggression,” says Foster.
Foster says the 23-year-old single mother of two suffered serious injuries after being slammed into a car several times.
“[He] put his body weight on her and sits on her, face down on the concrete, for over two minutes before he hoists her back up to her feet, slams her face into the vehicle again and tells her to ‘act like a young lady’,” says Foster. “The actions by this officer were outlandish.”
Valenzuela was booked on charges of DUI and resisting arrest. Foster says all charges have been dismissed. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office confirms it is dropping the felony resisting arrest charge. An attorney with the City of Phoenix said the city had dismissed one of the DUI charges but said other DUI-related charges are still pending with a July 29 court date.
Foster says his client was below the legal limit for alcohol intoxication. Phoenix Police confirmed this. Foster says Valenzuela tested positive for marijuana but she holds a medical marijuana card.
The Phoenix Police Department released a lengthy statement Wednesday morning saying Officer McGillis and Valenzuela “had a cordial exchange,” and the officer “did not believe she would suddenly become uncooperative.” The statement asserts Valenzuela “was physically resisting arrest” and Officer McGillis “pushed her against her car to stop her from resisting again.”
Phoenix Police determined McGillis did not violate any policies. The agency says he “has no other sustained allegations of misconduct within the last five years.”
McGillis is a member of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association. President Britt London told Arizona’s Family:
“It all could have been avoided if she had only complied with the officer. No one has a right to fight with an officer or resist an arrest. It seems like her attorney is trying to sensationalize her improper conduct looking for an easy payout from a big city.”
Though the incident took place in January, Foster says he filed the notice of claims now because it took him months to get a hold of the body camera footage. The Phoenix Police Department followed up Wednesday afternoon to say the agency will be releasing the footage to the public.