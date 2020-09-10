PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Attorney General William Barr made a trip to Phoenix on Thursday to announce results of a huge drug bust across the United States.
Barr announced that “Operation Crystal Shield” targeted the command and control elements of Mexican cartels that have major hubs in the US.
The operation included more than 750 investigations, resulting in nearly 1,840 arrests, the seizure of 28,560 pounds of methamphetamine, 284 firearms and $43.3 million in drug profits.
The Drug Enforcement Administration launched the operation in February 2020 and identified the following methamphetamine tracking hubs: Atlanta, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Phoenix, San Diego and St. Louis. These nine cities accounted for more than 75 percent of the methamphetamine seized by the DEA in 2019.
Phoenix police was part of this operation and conducted multiple undercover control purchases, which yielded 17 guns from two brothers. On August 27, search warrants were served and both brothers were arrested. Authorities found 72 guns, $80,000 in cash and 25,000 rounds of ammunition.
The brothers, who have not been named are being charged federally with dealing without a license and possession of unregistered firearms.