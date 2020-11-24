PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Attorney General's office has opened an investigation into Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, a well-known state lawmaker, and others, according to letter released by the Arizona House of Representatives.
The status of the investigation is unclear, but the probe appears to be focused on allegations that Rep. David Cook, a Republican from Globe, and Lamb, stopped a planned seizure of property in 2018 owned by the family of an lobbyist who had fallen behind on property taxes.
In June, the Attorney General's Criminal Division sent a letter that asked for specific records related to an ethics investigation looking into accusations that Cook had an inappropriate relationship with AnnaMarie Knorr, a lobbyist for the agricultural industry.
"Our office is conducting an investigation into COOK, KNORR, LAMB and other associated parties of complaints we have received from external sources," the letter said. "I am requesting any and all materials involved in you investigation into COOK, KNORR, and LAMB as they related to the unpaid tax issue on KNORR's property and the subsequent refusal by Lamb to serve on that property."
A spokesman for the House said they turned over the requested records.
Sheriff Lamb, in a statement, said, "In 2018, I was contacted by a state legislator concerning the imminent seizure of a business property and the assets of a Pinal County resident."
At the time, Lamb said the business owners didn't have the option of setting up payment plans to catch up on back their back taxes.
"Going forward with the seizure would have meant the certain destruction of a family's livelihood. We understand it is unrealistic to think a company can always produce a six-figure check," Lamb said in the statement.
Lamb also stopped all seizures from moving forward after the incident.
Both Lamb and Cook said they have not been contacted by the Attorney General's office regarding the investigation.
Cook said during a phone conversation on Tuesday that the House document should not have been released and that he is being unfairly targeted by political enemies and the media.
Over the summer, the House Ethics Committee dropped its investigation into Cook and Knorr, who have both strongly denied having an inappropriate relationship.