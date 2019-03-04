GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- State GOP officials are asking the state attorney general's office to look into possible free speech violations at a Gilbert high school after students say they were asked to leave campus for wearing "Make America Great Again" attire.
In a letter to Arizona attorney General, Mark Brnovich, state Republicans are asking for an investigation into possible free speech violations.
Monday morning saw protests outside of Perry High School in response to Friday's incident.
A dozen people protested outside of Perry High School Monday morning just as students were coming in to start their school day.
The protesters were seen wearing and raising flags supporting President Donald Trump.
The protest occurred just days after several Perry High School students said they attended the school's "USA spirit day" wearing "Make America Great Again" apparel and carrying a Trump flag.
Students said they were asked to remove their merchandise and get off campus.
The students added that it was because of what they were wearing and say they were being punished for their political views.
Perry High School Principal Dan Serrano sent an email to parents over the weekend.
In the email, Serrano said a group of students caused a disruption at lunch and then stirred up another scene after school.
Principal Serrano said that only one student is actually facing disciplinary action and that it had nothing to do with politics.
The one student will be told of their punishment later on Monday and if they will actually be suspended.
Time to let some of those "Red For ED" Liberal educators know that hey live/work in a Red State and they might just find this "push back" at work and at home !!!
AwWwwww.. It's always so cute when cowards puff up their little chests and advocate violence. ...Unfortunately? I'd say it's time for new glasses.. I say that because the image quite clearly shows an even dozen unemployables who, for the most part, are way past "pushing" anything without the need for a doctor's note.
Mark G the big tough man behind his keyboard. Never served in the military. But you served hamburgers at Mcdonalds.
So you would approve of an underpaid, overworked teacher teaching your child? AZ schools are a joke, and I guess to you, everyone should just shut up and take it, especially the teachers.
It is about time that Conservatives make their support for our President known, although it will not get near the coverage that a Socialist event would.
“Conservative” ...don’t make me laugh! There is nothing “conservative” about Trump Or his followers.. Unless, of course, your definition of “Conservative” includes kowtowing to those who attack the United States of America while undermining confidence in those who keep us safe? ... includes those who show utter disregard for law and order three or four times a day via desperate “tweets” made in the vain hope to keep themselves out of jail? ...If conservatism includes those who put on daily very-public exhibitions of Zero Morality, Zero Decency, Zero Christianity, Massive Quotients of Ignorance and Little Intelligence? ... If “conservative” to you is kneeling to those who strengthen our enemies hands while attacking global strategic allies all while engaging in a variety of textbook (though sometimes entertaining), psychological disorders? ...If you think “conservative”, and define them as “Draft Dodging Cowards, Who Like to engage in Corrupt levels of Self Service, Bone Idle Laziness, lifting up White Supremacists and all They stand for.. if it includes those who Lie – Constantly. Those who have zero regard for the Constitution of The United States? Those who show utter disrespect for our over-deployed Troops by using them as props for non-existent issues, and those who denigrate Men and Women in Uniform for the purpose of cheap applause lines by those who’re equally lacking? . If you think a Conservative is the type to brag about being the king of debt while ballooning deficits? Who put Farmers on welfare with their idiotic tariffs, ....oh, the list can go on-and-on-and-on!!! ....Then ”Trump” and his followers, just might be “conservative” ;0)
You must be writing about the Clinton and Obama people.
Yes, those bats were definately rabid. Please get these people their rabies shots NOW!!!! (is this what "going viral" means?)
