PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--An attorney for one of the alleged victims of now-former trooper Tremaine Jackson said his client is traumatized.
[WATCH: Attorney for alleged victim of DPS trooper accused of sexual misconduct speaks out]
"She's very traumatized. It makes her much more concerned about police officers and being pulled over," said attorney Marc Victor.
[WATCH: Court docs: DPS trooper tried to sexually exploit women he pulled over]
We do not know the identity of the person Victor represents, but he said she was the first person to complain to DPS about Jackson's alleged behavior during a traffic stop. He said she didn't know there were other victims at the time.
[PREVIOUS STORY: Nine times ex-DPS Trooper Tremaine Jackson had inappropriate contact]
"It was something she reflected on about felt like it was her duty really to the community to report this," Victor said.
[ORIGINAL STORY: DPS: Trooper arrested on 61 sex-related and kidnapping charges]
Court records describe incidents dating back to last fall. Jackson is accused of holding victims for up to two hours, bargaining with them for sex acts, nude photos and their social media accounts to avoid a ticket or jail time.
"It was also about, really, racism. She is a Latina and he made some horribly racist comments about Latino people," Victor said.
[RAW VIDEO: Ex-DPS trooper accused of sexual misconduct appears before a judge]
Victor said his client felt re-victimized when she was initially called by troopers investigating this case.
"They started asking her questions about how she was dressed and whether she felt she was dressed in a provocative manner, such that it would be more justified for the trooper to say the things that he said, which, to me, is such an outrage," Victor said.
[RAW VIDEO: Ex-trooper accused of sex abuse walks into Maricopa County Jail]
We reached out to DPS late Wednesday evening about that and haven't heard back. As for a potential civil suit, Victor said they haven't decided yet how much in damages they will be seeking.