PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Authorities say a family is safe after their home caught fire Sunday in Phoenix neighborhood near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Phoenix Fire spokesman, Capt. Kenny Overton, said the smoke alarms sounded off in the back of the home around 1 p.m. near 3607 west Medlock Drive.
Overton says someone in the home at the time heard the smoke alarm and got out safely. "Crews got on the scene quickly and got it out. No one was hurt," said Overton.
A family of three that lives in the home will have to find alternative housing. Their are being assisted by the Phoenix Fire Dept. crisis response teams.
"It's important to check your smoke alarms monthly to make sure they have a good battery and work properly," said Overton.
