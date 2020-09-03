FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A man tried to snatch an infant from a mother's grocery cart at a Bashas' store in Flagstaff Thursday morning. It happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. at the store near the junction of Interstate 40 and Interstate 17.
According to the police, the mom was using a self-checkout stand while the baby was in the cart. Police say a man at a nearby self-checkout station finished his transaction and then took the mom's cart – with the baby in it – and tried to leave. The store's surveillance camera was rolling. The video released by the Flagstaff Police Department shows the man casually taking the handle of the cart and starting to push it away.
"The mother quickly noticed the male leaving with her infant and stopped the male, preventing her child from being abducted," the Flagstaff Police Department said.
Not long after releasing surveillance video of the incident, the Flagstaff Police Department said the suspect had been located and identified. No other information was immediately available. Police say the investigation is ongoing.