MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- An attempt to recover an abducted 2-year-old girl in Mesa has led to an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix, federal officials say.
The missing child, Ezmeralda Tineo, has been found and is safe.
Ezmeralda was last seen on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in the area of Val Vista Drive and Baseline Road. The child’s biological father, 39-year-old Esau Tineo, who does not have any custodial rights, "forcibly" took the child from her home, the U.S. Marshals Service says. There were reports he had a gun. Tineo when he drove off with the girl, he was also allegedly "dragging the child’s mother and grandmother who were attempting to recover the girl."
Members of Arizona Wanted Violent Offenders task force tracked Tineo down to a house near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road, where he was seen leaving the home with Ezmeralda. Task force members tried to stop Tineo, but they say he evaded them, driving around police vehicles, onto the sidewalk and then into oncoming traffic. During this time, Ezmeralda could be seen in Tineo's car, and she was not in any kind of child seat. Law enforcement continued to following him and then tried to arrest him at 19th Avenue and Southern Avenue. That's when an officer-involved shooting took place. Tineo's condition has not been released.
Ezmeralda was not hurt. Task force members quickly pulled her from the car and she is back safe with her mom.
The U.S. Marshals Office says he has an extensive, violent criminal history to include burglary, armed robbery, aggravated assault and prior weapons offenses. Investigators said he was known to make threats of violence against law enforcement, including "vowing to shoot it out with police if he did not get to see his daughter," says the U.S. Marshals Office.
