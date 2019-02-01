ATLANTA (3TV/CBS 5) - One of the main attractions 2019 Super Bowl attendees can enjoy in Atlanta this weekend is the SkyView Ferris wheel.
[RELATED: Maricopa County animal shelter offering adoption discounts to football fans this weekend]
Atlanta’s SkyView Ferris wheel features 42 air conditioned gondolas, each displaying a helmet representing each team in the National Football League.
[WATCH: 2019 Super Bowl Ads: Catch a glimpse of this year's commercials before the big game]
From the top, riders can overlook downtown Atlanta, the College Football Hall of Fame, CNN headquarters, the largest aquarium in the world and Ted Turner’s Atlanta home.
[RELATED: TV viewers don't want Super Bowl commercials getting political, survey says]
Managing partner Todd Schneider says the downtown attraction is great for all ages.
[RELATED: Tempe company getting Atlanta ready for Super Bowl 53 with decor, signage]
SkyView which stands 200 feet tall was built in Munich, Germany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.