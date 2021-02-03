$5,000 Reward Offered

ATF officials are offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps them find a suspect from a recent gun store robbery in Payson.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information about a gun store burglary that happened in Payson over the weekend.

Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) say Payson Police Department officers were called Saturday, Jan. 30 at 5:30 a.m. about a robbery at Rim Country Guns, located in Payson.

ATF officials say responding officers discovered 14 handguns of various calibers were stolen from the store. Surveillance video from inside the store was able to capture a still image of a suspect.

Fourteen handguns were stolen from Rim Country Guns, located in Payson.

Investigators from the Payson Police Department and ATF officials are working together to find who's responsible for this burglary. They are offering a $5,000 reward in hopes that someone will provide assistance to investigators.

Anyone having information about the theft should call the Payson Police Department hotline at 928-HOT-TIPS or the ATF 24/7 hotline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477). 

 

