PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) is now joining the investigation into the massive third-alarm fire at a Phoenix strip mall early Sunday morning.
It took more than 60 firefighters to douse the blaze near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
On Sept. 29, just before 4 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the strip mall after reports of black smoke coming from the ABC Discount Center.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the fire completely burned through the discount store.
The roof of the ABC Discount Center collapsed, but luckily, no one was inside.
Fire crews were able to contain the fire before it severely damaged the nearby stores.
However, some of the other businesses in the strip mall were damaged by smoke.
ATF agents from the National Response Team (NRT) as well as ATF agents from the Phoenix Field Division will process the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.