PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) is now joining the investigation into the massive third-alarm fire at a Phoenix strip mall early Sunday morning.
It took more than 60 firefighters to douse the blaze near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
On Sept. 29, just before 4 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the strip mall after reports of black smoke coming from the ABC Discount Center.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the fire completely burned through the discount store.
The roof of the ABC Discount Center collapsed, but luckily, no one was inside.
Fire crews were able to contain the fire before it severely damaged the nearby stores.
However, some of the other businesses in the strip mall were damaged by smoke.
ATF agents will join investigators from the Phoenix Fire Department. The agents will observe and shadow the Phoenix Fire Arson task force and will assist in the efforts if needed, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
The Phoenix Fire Arson task force remains in charge of the investigation.
There is no evidence of foul play, but for training purposes, investigators will process the scene as if there was.