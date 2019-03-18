PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Move over, manic Monday, a group of artists in downtown Phoenix is putting a new spin on the start to the work week with Mural Mondays.
Dozens of artists can try their hand at mural painting for free, and without the risk of getting in trouble.
"It's a game-changer," said artist Andy Celis. "You don’t have to worry about any silly stuff like getting caught."
It started as Taco Tuesday in 2017, but the owner of Unexpected Art, the host location for Mural Mondays, said it devolved into a tagging event. So they took a six-month hiatus and re-launched.
"It’s like a street thing, you throw some respect to your roots, right," said event facilitator Nathan Greene.
Greene said there are rules. For example, not anyone can get up on the wall - your design has to be approved first.
"You’re welcome to come here so long as you accept the rules," Greene said.
The artists make good use of their canvas. Every nook and cranny is covered with creativity.
"All day at work I'm sketching what I'm going to paint tonight," Celis said.
"It is something definitely to look forward to," Greene said.
Mural Mondays is open every Monday, excluding holidays, from 7-11pm at Unexpected Art.
