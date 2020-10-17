MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after multiple people were shot at a Mesa parking lot Friday night.
According to Nik Rasheta with Mesa police, officers were called to a parking lot where food trucks are set up near Dobson and Guadalupe roads at about 9:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. When police arrived, they found at least five people who had been shot. The extent of their injuries has not been released.
Rasheta said investigators are working to find out what led up to the shooting. No other details were released. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.
Mesa PD is investigating an incident at Dobson and Guadalupe at this time. Please avoid the area if possible.— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) October 17, 2020