PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after multiple people were shot early Sunday morning in Phoenix.
The shooting happened at a strip mall near 23rd and Northern avenues just after 3 a.m. Captain Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department said crews were treating multiple victims who were taken to local hospitals.
Douglas said at least three people were shot. It is not clear how severe their injuries are.
Sgt. Andy Williams of the Phoenix Police Department said two other men with gunshot wounds turned up at local hospitals.
Second shooting across town within hours
Roughly two hours later, one person was killed and four more were wounded in a second shooting at 24th Street and University Drive.
It's not clear if the two shootings are connected.
Arizona's Family has reached out to Phoenix police for more details on both incidents.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.