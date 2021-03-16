PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - At least three men are in the hospital after a shooting at a home in west Phoenix on Tuesday night.
It happened near 62nd Avenue and Elm Street, which is just south of Camelback Road. Two men are fighting for their lives at the hospital, while a third is in stable condition. It's unclear what led up to the gunshots.
Video from the scene shows SWAT members and K-9 officers are near the house. Elm Street is blocked off with dozens of police officers as it's still an active scene.
An investigation is underway.