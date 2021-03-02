IMPERIAL, CA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yuma news outlets KYMA and KECY say at least 15 people were killed in a crash near Imperial, California just west of Yuma Tuesday morning.
According to the El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC), 27 passengers were riding in an SUV that crashed into a semi-truck full of gravel this morning.
KYMA says at least 14 people died on the scene. Three were flown out, seven people were transported to the ECRMC, where one, unfortunately, passed away, bringing the death toll of the crash to 15. Two patients were taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital.
Imperial County law enforcement is still at the scene, near the intersection of Highway 115 at Norrish Road in Holtville.
