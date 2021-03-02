IMPERIAL, CA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yuma news outlets KYMA and KECY say at least 13 people were killed in a crash near Imperial, California just west of Yuma Tuesday morning.
According to the El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC), 25 passengers were riding in an SUV that crashed into a semi-truck full of gravel this morning. Only the driver was in the semi-truck at the time of the crash.
Officials said at 12 people that were in the SUV died on the scene. Three were flown out, seven people were transported to the ECRMC, where one, the driver of the semi-truck, was pronounced dead, bringing the death toll of the crash to 13. Two patients were taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital.
Imperial County law enforcement is still at the scene, near the intersection of Highway 115 at Norrish Road in Holtville.
Editor's Note: Earlier reports indicated that 15 people had died in the crash. This story has been corrected to reflect that 13 people died.
