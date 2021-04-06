Watch the full story tonight on 3TV at 5:30 p.m.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after hundreds of fish were dumped on the side of the road in north Phoenix.
Arizona Game and Fish confirmed to Arizona’s Family that at least 1,000 pounds of carp and gizzard shad, boxes and trash from a spearfishing tournament at Lake Pleasant over the weekend were dumped in the area of 15th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road.
According to Arizona Game and Fish, one known participant of the tournament actually donated several hundred pounds of fish to the Phoenix Herpetological Society, who were able to share some of the fish with the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center forbears to eat.
A spokesperson for Game and Fish released the following statement on the situation: “We didn’t learn about this tournament until after it had happened, and we don’t encourage or promote these kinds of fishing tournaments. As far as game and fish concerned, this is an illegal dumping/littering situation and a waste as the fish could have been donated to a wildlife facility, as one of the tournament participants reportedly did.”
Phoenix police said they are investigating the incident but no other details were released.