PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new immigration rule went into effect Tuesday, barring migrants who have traveled or lived in another country from seeking asylum in the United States. For asylum seekers and the advocates helping them, the rule change has been devastating.
“That’s insane,” said pastor Angel Campos of Monte Vista Baptist Church in Phoenix.
Campos helps recently-arrived migrants at his church, giving them shelter and food as they await immigration proceedings or waiting to travel to be with their sponsor.
Campos believes the rule change will create a dangerous bottleneck of asylum seekers in Mexico.
“Seeking for a job in Mexico, especially if you’re an immigrant, it’s not safe at all. It’s not, and anybody knows it,” Campos said.
Still, Campos says he doesn’t believe the new rule will stop the flow of immigrants from Central America, which, for years, has been in a downward spiral of violence and economic instability.
“They know everything that’s going to be happening, and they still venture to come. So I don’t think that’s going to stop them,” Campos said.
One of those that made the perilous journey is Edwin Enamorado. At age 11, he was forced to join the notorious gang MS-13 in his home country of Honduras.
“When they jump you in the gangs, when you join the gangs, you’re not supposed to leave the gangs. It’s like the mafia,” Enamorado said. “I didn’t like the things that they do… and I don’t know if I can say this on camera, but you know… they raped me.”
Enamorado says at 14 he was finally able to escape the gang and needed to get out of Honduras.
“I’m sentenced to death for them,” Enamorado said.
And after a long journey through the immigration process, Enamorado is now in the U.S., seeking asylum in Northern California.
“To tell you all of my story, we might need a couple of days,” Enamorado laughed.
But he’s still worried for friends and family that haven’t made it to the U.S. He says he was “heartbroken” to hear that the Trump administration would severely limit who could seek asylum in the U.S. He now fears for those back in Honduras.
“They are good workers,” Enamorado said. “People who want to make something of their life.”
(2) comments
They only travel through other countries to get to the United States is because they come for all the freebies. So I am happy that my tax dollars will not be wasted on free shelter, medical, WIC, education, food when we do not do enough for our own citizens.
That should teach ya... Stay home.
