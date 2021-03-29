TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) - For the third straight time, the Arizona State Women's Gymnastics team is headed to the NCAA Regionals. They start things off Friday in Utah.
Not getting a shot at the NCAA's in 2020 was tough for ASU. But rather than dwell on that, head coach Jay Santos says this year's Gym Devils used it as motivation.
"We've had some similar goals over the last couple of years," says Santos. "And I think just from the start, this group just kind of bought into it and believed it a little bit more."
Ultimately, the proof is in the numbers. And this season, Arizona State posted three team scores over 197. The last time the program did that was back in 2004. But those 197s (a perfect score is 200) were back in February. So how do the Gym Devils recapture that magic?
"As long as we go out there and just be us and be the Gym Devils that we are, we have a great shot and we'll do great like we did in February with those 197s," says ASU sophomore Gracie Reeves.
Of course, it helps to have an All-American, and sophomore Hannah Scharf earned those honors after winning seven all-around titles throughout the year. "I've definitely worked really hard for it," says Scharf. "And it's nice to see that the hard work has paid off."
But it's not all work and no play for this group of women. Part of how they've been able to power through a season unlike any other is through finding unique ways to bond outside of the gym.
"Activities, games, socially distanced things like that, like virtual escape rooms, you know, on Google and things like that," says Santos. "We're just trying to do anything we can to keep them connected."
Whatever they're doing, it's working, as the team enters NCAA Regionals coming off their best performance at the Pac-12 championship since 2006.
That also happens to be the last year the gym devils made it to nationals.
Coincidence? Maybe. But you don't put up those high scores without championship-caliber talent. "This team is good. This group of gymnasts, they're good," says Santos. "They're very talented. We don't have some glaring hole in the lineup. I hope to think that they've built a lot of confidence over the year and they're ready to go at the right time."