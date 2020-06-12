TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona State University will now require students, staff and visitors on any of their campuses to wear face masks.

The new plan is effective immediately and will be required in all buildings as well as outdoors where social distancing isn't possible like ASU shuttles, bike racks and sidewalks walking to and from class.

“As the Arizona economy begins to reopen, our health risk will increase. The sad fact is that nothing has changed regarding COVID-19 since the Stay at Home Executive Order effective March 31. Since the Executive Order was lifted, many believe something has changed and it is somehow now safe to resume normal life. Sadly, this is far from the truth. There is no vaccine and no treatment for COVID-19, and, it is just as contagious now as it was last month or the month before," said a group of 14 health care and bioscience leaders in Arizona.

This plan was set forth in motion after a request from ASU received earlier this week from the business community to the Greater Phoenix Leadership members to encourage the use of wearing masks in public to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

You can read the full press release from ASU's President Michael Crow here.

Please read my statement regarding the immediate requirement that students, employees and visitors wear face coverings on all @ASU campuses. — Michael Crow (@michaelcrow) June 12, 2020

Fall 2020 classes will start August 20 with in-person classes, ASU Sync, and iCourses.