TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona State University received the green light to start building a new multi-purpose arena on the Tempe campus' northeast side.
The ASU Athletics Department announced on Wednesday it got all the approvals for the building that will be the home for Sun Devil men's ice hockey, wrestling, and women's gymnastics.
It'll be on the east side of Packard Drive, just south of Rio Salado Parkway. The 5,000-seat venue will have 20 luxury suites, two group sites, a large club lounge, and a social deck on the east side of the venue on the 300-level. A 942-seat student section will be on the entire west side of the venue.
More than 8,000 square feet of the arena will have a state-of-the-art ASU locker room, weight room, lounge, and coaches' offices on the northside. Eight more locker rooms will be on the west side of the arena that can be used by visiting teams, youth programs, ASU club programs, and live events.
"This venue will not only provide an elite student-athlete experience, but will be an asset to our community," vice president for University Athletics Ray Anderson said in a statement. "There has been so much work done behind the scenes to get to this point, and we look forward to debuting it to our fans and the local community."
The arena can also host concerts, conferences, youth competitions and serve as a backup spot for sports that are played on hardwood, like volleyball. There will also be a nearby community ice rink.
Construction is scheduled to begin next month, with the arena and complex being completed by December 2022.